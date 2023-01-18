City of Athens switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens announced that it will be switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady due to price concerns.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Athens, Nixle had become too expensive so the city decided to switch to a completely different alert system.

Nixle is an emergency alert service that the City of Athens and many other cities in Alabama use to send out things like road closures and weather warnings.

A spokesperson with the City of Athens says that the new service, CivicReady, will allow officials to send unlimited texts and will feature more options such as voicemails, texts or emails.

If you would like to sign up for the new CivicReady alerts for Athens, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.