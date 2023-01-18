Child advocacy group of North Alabama at risk of closing over grant funding issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of abused and neglected children in both Jackson and DeKalb counties risk losing a critical lifeline, after grant money was slashed, forcing a local child advocacy program to pack up shop.

Leaders of CASA of North Sand Mountain as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff worry that without the program, the kids they serve will have many different futures.

“If our kids are not getting that future provided, that education provided, the criminal element is going to rise,” according to DeKalb County Sheriff, Nick Welden. And Welden isn’t the only one worried about CASA closing its doors.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) group has the goal to provide a volunteer for every abused and neglected child. With the grant money being cut, Executive Director Kelly Klein explains they do not have much time left.

“I kind of take it day by day because I just don’t know right now,” Klein said. “I don’t think it could last probably about a few months.”

The grant cuts mean they had to close their center in Downtown Scottsboro and move into a one-room space at a nearby church. Klein explains what it would mean if the center closed for good.

“By losing it, I think our judges would really be blindsided with them not knowing what decisions to make for the best interest of the child,” she said.

CASA staffers are court-appointed by a judge to be the eyes and ears of the court to find out what is going on, unlike some children’s attorneys’ who, according to Klein, is not always in the know or even go to the kids’ homes. Klein explains what is at stake if the program goes away.

“If there’s not somebody there to keep an eye on the kids who’s going to? That scares me to death to think of who’s going to know what’s really going on,” she said.

Sheriff Welden echoed Klein’s sentiment, adding he is concerned the kids will get into a life of crime if they do not have people looking out for them.

“If we do away with this, we’re just opening the floodgates to a terrible future for these children,” Sheriff Welden said. “As a society, we need to stand up together and work together to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The executive director explains CASA of North Sand Mountain was not one of the recipients of Governor Ivey’s recent million-dollar push for better assistance for child abuse victims.

Instead, she explains how CASA of North Sand Mountain had been receiving funding through ADECA/VOCA grants, which is the funding that was cut.

Program leaders say right now, they’re hoping for donations from the community. If you would like to donate, visit their website.

