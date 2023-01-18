Deals
Chargers play two Conference games this week

Chargers Men and Women’s teams host Montevallo, West Alabama
UAH Forward CJ Williams practices at Spragins Hall
By Carl Prather
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Only 11 games remain within the Gulf South Conference schedule for the UAH Chargers basketball programs. The Men enter into this week at 9-4 in league play, just one and half games out of first place. The UAH Women aim to finish the second half of the season on a high note after a 3-10 start in league play.

“They’ve been thrown in a little bit,” UAH Women’s Head Coach Andrea Lemmond said. " But knowing they would be thrown in the first with these young ones getting this much playing time, we’ve seen so many good things, it’s just about getting them all on the same page on the same day.”

The UAH Women are led by Haley Nichols, who’s averaging 11.6 Points and 7.3 Rebounds a game.

UAH men's Head Coach John Schulman demonstrating in practice. The Chargers are 9-4 in the Gulf...
The UAH men lost to Auburn-Montgomery 83-78 Saturday January 14th. In that game, the Chargers had four players score in double figures, led by Guntersville, Alabama native CJ Williamson’s 16 points.

“Last year if we were 14-5 I would have been thrilled” UAH Men’s Head Coach John Schulman said. “This year we’re 14-5 and I’m like meh. So am I comfortable, no I’m not comfortable, do I want more, absolutely. Am I trying to find the right buttons to push with this basketball team that we haven’t pushed yet absolutely. We’re not there yet. It’s exciting because we’re not even close to playing our best basketball.”

Upcoming Games

Wednesday

Montevallo (5:30 PM Women, 7:30 PM Men)

Saturday

West Alabama (2 PM Women, 4 PM Men)

