Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Caught on camera: Car thief clings to hood of getaway car

Video shows someone holding onto the hood of a moving car in Chicago as his companion tries to run from police. (WLS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – Police are looking for a group of suspected car thieves, including one who narrowly escaped being caught by riding on the hood of a getaway car.

The incident was caught on camera around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured the footage as a crew apparently tried to steal a Jeep parked on a street in the Near North Side neighborhood.

Police pulled up, and some suspects hopped into a gray Buick parked in front and took off.

Another ran down the street, as seen in the video. He turns the corner with police chasing behind him.

That’s when the suspect jumps onto the hood of a white car and demands the driver start going.

Police try to stop it, and the footage shows a Chicago police sergeant was hit in the process. Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt.

The white getaway car speeds off down the road with the man still holding onto the hood.

Just 20 minutes later, police say another incident happened involving the same group.

Suspects driving a stolen Infiniti slammed into a cargo van, lost control and hit a lamp post just a few blocks away. They got away.

Chicago police said no one was in custody as of Tuesday night. They say no one was hurt, and they have recovered the white Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road
Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Generic graphic.
One dead, several injured in three-vehicle Tuscumbia crash
Huntsville Police Department
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville, victim identified
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket

Latest News

Wellory Living is being built in the MidCity District and is expected to generate the same...
Net-zero residential development breaks ground in MidCity District
The City of Athens announced that it will be switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady due to...
City of Athens switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady
The shooting injured nine and took the lives of two 20-year-olds.
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll