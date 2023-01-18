Anonymous donor, apartment complex offering $16k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On top of the $10,000 offer an anonymous donor made for information to lead to an arrest in the case of Andrew Gilliam; an additional $5,000 has been added to the reward money from the apartment complex that he lived in.

Gilliam was killed on Jan. 4 at the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe Gilliam may not have been the shooter’s intended target.

Gilliam’s uncle, Vic Hartman, says he hopes the reward money will bring his family justice.

“An anonymous donor has approached me with a $10,000 award. CrimeStoppers also has a $1,000, this would bring it to a total of $11,000,” Hartman said. “If you are the first to report a tip, you will get this $11,000 and you can do it completely anonymously, that’s the beauty of this.”

According to Hartman, the apartment management at the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments provided an additional $5,000. The reward money associated with the arrest of the person charged with the case is $16,000.

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 53-CRIME. You can also report an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.