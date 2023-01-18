Alabama man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi this morning near Carroll, Iowa.

James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. The Tahoe struck cable barriers before coming to rest on the shoulder.

Stovall died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Pittenger was transported to a hospital with injuries.

