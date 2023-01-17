Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines

This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their restrictions on online purchases of children's over-the-counter fever reducing products.(Credit: Otisfrog/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Walgreens has ended limits it had imposed recently for online purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products.

The drugstore chain said improved supplies allowed it to lift its restriction of six products. The company had placed no limit on in-store purchases.

Last month both Walgreens and CVS Health restricted purchases of some over-the-counter children’s medicines citing supply issues. CVS Health put a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online.

A CVS Health spokeswoman said Tuesday that limits on some children’s medicines remain in place. She did not offer a time frame for when it might end.

An unusually fast start to the annual U.S. flu season, plus a spike in other respiratory illnesses, created a surge in demand for fever relievers and other products people can buy without a prescription.

Shortages of medicines like Children’s Tylenol developed, varying around the country and sometimes even within communities.

Experts who track medicine shortages said in December that the problem could persist through the winter cold-and-flu season. But they noted that it should not last as long as other recent shortages of baby formula or prescription drugs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waldrep was arrested for assaulting the Assistant Chief of the Powell Police Department.
Nude Section woman arrested for assaulting Powell Assistant Police Chief
Demetrius Childs (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt, family members of Quantasia Grant...
“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

Latest News

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay
City of Decatur taking first steps to possibly replace landmark
Decatur City Council members to vote on examining Highway 31 bridge
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet
The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’