Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community.

“This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the community and doing something bigger than just us,” the owners of Vinyl Hub said in a video posted to Facebook.

The owners also say that they will be posting more information about plans to better the community in the coming days.

The shooting that left two people dead and nine more injured occurred in the same strip mall on Jan. 7. Like many of the other businesses in the strip mall, the Vinyl Hub was closed for days following the shooting but is now open again.

