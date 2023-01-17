Deals
Victim identified in Newson Road shooting

The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation.
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were on the scene of a shooting that took place around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.

On Tuesday, the Huntsville Police Department identified the victim as 33-year-old Josh Turney.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, one person had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.

The spokesperson released an update Saturday afternoon stating that the victim died at the hospital Saturday morning. The shooting investigation is now labeled homicide investigation.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made.

