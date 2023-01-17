Deals
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville, victim identified

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has charged two men with murder after a shooting on Tuesday.

Officers with Huntsville Police responded to a home on Derrick Street on Tuesday around 9 p.m. and HEMSI transported an individual with a gunshot wound to the hospital where they died.

According to HPD investigators, they believe the suspects, John Brandon Boles, 29 and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, were driving in the area when they discharged a weapon leading to the shooting death.

Boles and Bates are currently being booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim was identified as Demetrius King, 46.

