Police pursuit in Franklin Co., Tenn. ends in car flip

FRANKLIN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - A pursuit in Franklin County, Tennessee ended with the vehicle of the offender flipped on its side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Busbin was driving his Ford Fiesta on Hwy. 64 without displaying registration. Busbin began to drive erratically once Sergeant Daryl Sweeton started to observe the vehicle. After noticing, Sgt. Sweeton attempted to stop the vehicle.

Officials say Busbin did not stop and continued to drive on Hwy. 64 at a low speed. He continued to ignore the officer’s commands after he had stopped for a short amount of time then started driving again at a low speed.

Once Busbine reached Holders Cove Road he stopped but continued to ignore Sweeton’s commands then proceeded to speed away again. This time when he took off he went at a ‘high rate of speed.’ In the curve of Holders Cove Road, Busbin wrecked the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Busbin will be charged with felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper registration.

