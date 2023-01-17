Deals
One dead, several injured in three-vehicle Tuscumbia crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and two more were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Tuscumbia Tuesday morning.

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of King Street and East 6th Street.

Witnesses on the scene saw a Chevrolet Corsica traveling south on King Street but did not stop at the intersection. Then a Ford F-250 traveling west on 6th Street struck the Corsica on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The collision pushed the two vehicles into the eastbound lane of 6th Street where the vehicles collided with a Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver of the Corsica was pronounced dead on the scene, a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Keller Hospital with critical injuries and the drivers and passengers of the two trucks suffered minor injuries.

The Alabama LAw Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the crash.

