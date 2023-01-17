Deals
One of Birmingham’s favorite ice cream shops is coming to Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of the day, don’t we all want the same thing? Something sweet? Big Spoon Creamery is going to help with that.

Big Spoon Creamery, a popular ice cream spot in Birmingham, is opening its first location in Huntsville.

The creamery is going to be located at the old Cookie Dough Magic Building next to Melt on Jefferson Street. It’s the perfect spot for a late-night treat in Huntsville.

It will be the shop’s third location, the first one outside of Birmingham. Owner Ryan O’Hara started the business with his wife after the two met working at a restaurant in Birmingham. Eventually, they combined their creative culinary skills and started Big Spoon Creamery in 2014.

The menu includes classics like Vanilla Bean, Cookies ‘N Cream and Rocky Ridge Road. Meanwhile, it also offers some clever creations like London Fog, Passion Fruit Chiffon and Cinnamon Coffee Cake.

You can also pick from a selection of ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, shakes and malts and even vegan and gluten-free options.

Although the ice cream shop isn’t set to open until 2023, it’s already getting plenty of buzz.

If you want all the scoops you can get your hands on, you can apply to join the team at bigspooncreamery.com.

To stay up to date, be sure to follow Big Spoon Creamery on Instagram and Facebook.

