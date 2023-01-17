No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11.

According to WAFF newspaper partner, The Advertiser Gleam, the bus was a rear-engine bus and the fire started in the engine compartment.

According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it should and kept the fire contained in the engine compartment.

Fire marshal Buddy Pettry told The Advertiser Gleam that the fire started in the hydraulic fan clutch.

The school bus was waiting for a load of students at the career center next to Guntersville Middle School when it caught fire. The bus was a spare that is only used for transfers during the school day and not on a regular route.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.