Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

No Students were aboard a Guntersville City School bus when it caught fire.
No Students were aboard a Guntersville City School bus when it caught fire.(The Advertiser Gleam)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11.

According to WAFF newspaper partner, The Advertiser Gleam, the bus was a rear-engine bus and the fire started in the engine compartment.

According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it should and kept the fire contained in the engine compartment.

Fire marshal Buddy Pettry told The Advertiser Gleam that the fire started in the hydraulic fan clutch.

The school bus was waiting for a load of students at the career center next to Guntersville Middle School when it caught fire. The bus was a spare that is only used for transfers during the school day and not on a regular route.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waldrep was arrested for assaulting the Assistant Chief of the Powell Police Department.
Nude Section woman arrested for assaulting Powell Assistant Police Chief
Demetrius Childs (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt, family members of Quantasia Grant...
“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

Latest News

City of Decatur taking first steps to possibly replace landmark
Decatur City Council members to vote on examining Highway 31 bridge
Volunteer firefighter shortages impacting areas of north Alabama
Staff shortages place strain on volunteer fire departments
Volunteer firefighter shortages impacting areas of north Alabama
Volunteer firefighter shortages impacting areas of north Alabama
Decatur officials working to improve emergency response times
Decatur officials working to improve emergency response times