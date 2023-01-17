Deals
Morning rain ends with some sun this afternoon

By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning.  We have some pockets of heavier rainfall moving across the Tennessee Valley to start the day, watch for ponding and puddles on the roads during the morning commute.  Temps are fairly warm in the lower 50s heading out the door with breezy winds from the southwest. 

Rain showers will end by mid-morning and skies will slowly clear into the afternoon, any sunshine we see will help boost our high temperatures into the middle 60s to even pushing 70s degrees.  Clouds will once again move in overnight keeping our lows warm in the middle 50s, areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected for the Wednesday morning commute.  Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with more humidity and a breezy wind from the southeast gusting up to 20 miles per hour.  Scattered rain showers will be possible through the day with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

A fast moving cold front will likely trigger a line of thunderstorms for late Wednesday night into Thursday morning’s commute.  Although our setup is not as favorable for severe weather as last week, some strong to marginally severe storms will be possible with a threat of gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.  Skies will clear quickly on Thursday leaving us mainly sunny with mild temps in the low to middle 60s.  More sunshine is expected for Friday with cooler highs in the low to middle 50s.

