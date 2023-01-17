Madison County currently without a commission chairman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An $80 million budget, 400,000 people, and no leader in charge.

This is the situation in Madison County following former Commission Chairman Dale Strong’s departure to Washington. Commissioner Phil Riddick is one of several people hoping to get appointed to the position by Governor Kay Ivey.

He describes the chairman position as one of the most important jobs within the state of Alabama.

”Madison county is one of the most important counties in Alabama right now. We are the engine that makes it run right now, so we definitely need this position filled. It’s an important job,” said Riddick.

For more than a decade, Dale Strong served as the Madison County commission chairman. He traded that title for Congressman and was sworn into office earlier this month. Since then, the position has been vacant.

“There are three people that I know of that want the job. All three would be excellent. The county you know is not going to step back if any of the three that I know of get it,” said Riddick.

Riddick hopes luck will strike twice. He became a commissioner after being appointed by former governor Bob Riley over a decade ago.

“When Mo Brooks was first elected to Congress, he was a commissioner and the governor at the time governor Riley appointed me to fill his position,” said Riddick.

The county commissioners WAFF spoke to say there is not a deadline for Governor Ivey to make a choice.

“There was a commissioner that passed away a few years back and she took some time to make that appointment and I kind of expect her to take some time here as well. It’s a very important decision I know she’s going through all options and we know it will be a good decision,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.

The next Madison County commission meeting is Wednesday, January 18th. Some county commissioners hope a decision will be made by then. However, if the position is not filled by that time, the county administrator will oversee the meeting.

