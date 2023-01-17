Deals
Hazel Green man dies one week after two-vehicle crash

Morgan County police lights
Morgan County police lights(Source: WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green man involved in a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 10 has died from his injuries.

According to ALEA, 22-year-old Coty Blackburn was critically injured when the 1994 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle that he was operating hit a 2010 Ford Edge.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated and then transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 17.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 near Walls Drive, three miles north of Hazel Green.

Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate the accident.

