First Alert Forecast Patchy dense fog will likely develop overnight tonight and stick around through about 9am Wednesday. Expect passing clouds and temperatures in the middle to upper 60s for the rest of the day. A few passing showers will move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee from the afternoon into the evening hours. By Wednesday night a broken line of showers and storms will track across the area. Initially these storms could be severe over Mississippi with the potential for damaging winds. As the night wears on this line of storms will weaken some but the storms could still produce some isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph. Locally heavy rain and vivid lightning will also be a threat through 3am Thursday. Decreasing clous Thursday afternoon with highs near 60. Dry and cooler on Friday. Another storm system will move in late Saturday. This will bring rain in around sunset Saturday. Rain will linger for the early morning hours on Sunday. Have a great night.

T-Storm Outlook (None)