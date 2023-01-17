FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media.

The news conference can be viewed in its entirety above.

Hooks met with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts. He will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey storm damage there.

Others who spoke at Tuesday’s news conference were FEMA Federal Coordinating Office Kevin Wallace, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, U.S. Sen. Katie Britt and Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr.

A prevalent topic at the news conference was that of FEMA assistance. Those who wish to apply may do so at disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the tornadoes. Those with homeowners, renters or flood insurance are encouraged to file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

More information on Alabama’s disaster recovery can be found here.

