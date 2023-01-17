Deals
Decatur City Council members vote to examine Highway 31 bridge

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur is taking the first steps in possibly replacing a landmark. This could have a huge impact on the daily commute for those crossing the Tennessee River every day.

The council voted for a “bridge feasibility study,” where a contractor will look at the Highway 31 bridge and determine if there need to be some changes.

The study could recommend building an entirely new bridge in a new location or they could choose to replace the southbound bridge. The last option is leaving the bridge in its current condition. The study will cost about $2 million and should wrap up in the fall.

According to the proposal, the southbound Highway 31 bridge is almost 60 years old and near the end of its life expectancy.

