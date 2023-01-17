Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say

Latest News

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy
‘Firm but fair”: Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Rick Singleton looks back on 50 year career
‘Firm but fair”: Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Rick Singleton looks back on 50 year career