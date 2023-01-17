Black Jacket Symphony to bring Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ to the stage in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While drama ensued between the members of Fleetwood Mac during the ‘70s, it also helped produce some of their best work — the award-winning album Rumours.

The album is known for hit after hit like “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop,” “Go your Own Way,” “Songbird” and “The Chain.” It’s hard to believe so many great songs came from one album, but that’s what makes it so great.

For one night and one night only, you can experience the band’s iconic album, Rumours, live on stage with Black Jacket Symphony.

Black Jacket Symphony is known for its amazing music and incredible shows. They pick notable albums and play them from beginning to end, every note just as the album was originally recorded.

The band is bringing the “Fleetwood Mac: Rumours” tour to Huntsville on January 21. You can catch two shows, one at 5 and another at 9 p.m., at the Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center.

The shows are almost sold out, if that tells you anything about Black Jacket Symphony and Fleetwood Mac.

If you get the chance to snag any tickets that are left, you can do so at blackjacketsymphony.com.

