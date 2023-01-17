Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day

An 11-year-old boy turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time. (Source: @thomasadrianna1 / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral.

Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.

While details of the wedding and family were kept private, the “first look” moment has amassed more than 7.6 million views on TikTok.

At the wedding in St. Augustine, Florida, the 11-year-old boy – dressed in a suit – turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time.

“You look amazing. You ready to walk me down the aisle?” she asks.

He nods, and then begins crying.

The two share a hug and a kiss, and the bride asks, “Happy tears? You promise?” as she wipes away his tears.

The boy nods and says, “I’m so happy for you.”

“First looks” are a modern tradition in which a bride, fully ready for the wedding, shows herself in her wedding dress to family, friends, or even the groom for the first time ahead of the ceremony. This creates a special private moment for the people involved, allowing for genuine reactions without the pressure of a crowd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waldrep was arrested for assaulting the Assistant Chief of the Powell Police Department.
Nude Section woman arrested for assaulting Powell Assistant Police Chief
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Demetrius Childs (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt, family members of Quantasia Grant...
“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting

Latest News

FILE - Former adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault...
Porn actor Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape
Morgan County police lights
Hazel Green man dies one week after two-vehicle crash
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Biden welcomes Dutch Prime Minister Rutte