Warmer and breezy Monday, rain moves in late

Good Monday morning. We are starting off the week with mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A light breeze overnight has prevented any fog or widespread frost from developing. Clouds will stay with us for most of the day today with highs warming into the middle to upper 50s, winds will start to increase through the afternoon with gusts over 20 miles per hour expected. While most of the day will be dry, a few isolated rain showers will be possible. Showers will pick up in coverage and intensity late tonight through the overnight hours, lows will stay warm near 50 degrees.

Rain showers will likely start the day on Tuesday with skies quickly clearing out by late morning, high temperatures will reach the middle 60s during the afternoon. The pattern will stay unsettled with scattered rain in the forecast for Wednesday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning bringing a round of heavier rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Given the timing and setup, the threat for stronger storms appears to be quite low at this time. We will see a quick end to the showers and storms early in the day Thursday followed by clearing skies and cooler air coming in from the north.

