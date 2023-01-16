Turn new year goals into new year grace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Statistically speaking, January is hard. Mentally, emotionally, physically speaking, January is hard.

According to doctors, more than 20% of people give up their New Year resolutions by mid-January.

But you know what? That’s okay.

A new year can come with new goals and resolutions, but it can also come with stress and anxiety.

Author and speaker Caris Snider is an expert on the topic. Having dealt with anxiety in her own life, she is now sharing how others can combat those anxious feelings in the new year.

Her main idea is to give herself grace instead of just big goals to accomplish. That way, if she slips a little, and let’s face it, we all do, she can pick back up where she left off.

She is sharing more about her own focus for the near year and ways to give yourself grace and encouragement when it comes to a new season.

