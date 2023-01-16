Deals
Trying to buy a house in 2023? Here is what to expect

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Navigating the housing market can already seem difficult, and after a crazy 2022, it might feel that much more overwhelming.

Is it still a good time to buy? Is it a good time to sell? Whether you’re an experienced buyer or have no idea what you’re doing, mortgage lender and homebuying hero Brandon Snider joined TVL to share all his tips and expected trends.

For more home buying advice, follow Brandon on Instagram and Facebook, or visit his website, snidermortgageteam.com.

