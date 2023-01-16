Red Cross aids in storm relief.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profits around Alabama are lending a helping around the state and afar.

Executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross, Khris Anderson, is no stranger to severe weather.

Anderson is organizing and sending a team to California and Selma, while keeping up with recovery efforts in our backyard.

Anderson is also no stranger to the front lines. She left this afternoon to help recovery efforts in central Alabama.

Shelters are open and food is being served for those impacted by the devastating EF2 and EF3 tornadoes in Autauga County. Areas of Selma and surrounding communities look like a war zone. Houses are flattened, other structures are missing roofs, and trees were snapped like toothpicks.

Volunteers with the Red Cross say the damage caused is expensive, and will take a lot of time to rebuild, but they’ve been through this crisis before.

”These people are probably going through the worst time of their life this is a disaster you know their entire world has changed. When they see that Red Cross or when they see that red and white or when they see that vest they know that help is there that it may not be a great situation but there are people there who are gonna help em,” said Anderson.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are typically deployed for a period of two weeks. If you would like to help recovery efforts, you can do so right now by visiting this link. https://www.redcross.org/local/al-ms/volunteer.html

