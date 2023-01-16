Deals
Nude Section woman arrested for assaulting Powell Assistant Police Chief

Waldrep was arrested for assaulting the Assistant Chief of the Powell Police Department.
Waldrep was arrested for assaulting the Assistant Chief of the Powell Police Department.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - A nude woman in Section was arrested Sunday after she assaulted police officers near her mobile home.

According to a press release from the Powell Police Department, officers responded to a call about a nude woman screaming at neighbors Sunday. When Assistant Chief Wilson arrived on the scene, he witnessed broken windows and blood covering the mobile home.

Wilson allegedly came in contact with Stacey Waldrep who was covered in blood and was uncooperative. Waldrep was allegedly not listening to his commands to stay back.

Wilson determined that the blood was Waldrep’s.

Wilson retrieved medical equipment from his patrol car and when he returned to the residence, the woman began assaulting him. Wilson attempted to arrest the woman but became covered in her blood while she resisted.

Waldrep was then taken into custody and covered by a blanket on the scene. After paramedics treated her on the scene, Waldrep was taken to the Jackson County Jail on a felony assault on a police officer charge.

