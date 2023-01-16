Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday.

Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.

TBI added Holt to its most wanted list on Jan. 11. He was arrested Sunday in Giles County.

UPDATE: Marvin “DJ” Holt has been located in Giles County, and is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/X5MzNTkpGo — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 15, 2023

