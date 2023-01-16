Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Meet the teenager behind Gingerhead Bakery

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thinking back to middle school bake sales, I remember a lot of funny looking treats, and a lot of sprinkles.

However, when Maddie Howton brought something to bake sales as a young teenager, everyone wanted more. By the time she was 18-years-old, Maddie had a high school diploma and a business plan.

In her hometown of Florence, she opened Gingerhead Bakery where she makes custom cakes, cupcakes, petit fours and more. You can even check out some of her work on Season 2 of Amy Poehler’s hit show, “Baking It,” which is now streaming on Peacock.

To get your own custom cake, you can check out the full menu, prices and more at gingerheadbakery.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting