Meet the teenager behind Gingerhead Bakery

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thinking back to middle school bake sales, I remember a lot of funny looking treats, and a lot of sprinkles.

However, when Maddie Howton brought something to bake sales as a young teenager, everyone wanted more. By the time she was 18-years-old, Maddie had a high school diploma and a business plan.

In her hometown of Florence, she opened Gingerhead Bakery where she makes custom cakes, cupcakes, petit fours and more. You can even check out some of her work on Season 2 of Amy Poehler’s hit show, “Baking It,” which is now streaming on Peacock.

To get your own custom cake, you can check out the full menu, prices and more at gingerheadbakery.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.