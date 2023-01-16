Making clean and conscious changes in 2023 with Lemon and Lavender

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Let’s talk about new things to try in 2023, including ways to be more eco-friendly.

The ladies at Lemon and Lavender are all about finding ways to switch out everyday items for those that are better for us, and our environment. That’s why they created the Convenient to Conscious challenge for 2023.

Each month, they are incorporating one simple step or switch for a more sustainable lifestyle. In January, they are ditching plastic straws and only using reusable ones or avoiding straws completely. In February, dryer sheets are out, and wool dryer balls are in.

Each month has a new challenge. And at the end of the year, see what kind of impact you have made!

To keep up with the challenge, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and visit the Lemon and Lavender website, lemonandlavendermadison.com.

