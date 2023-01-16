“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt. Family members of Quantasia Grant arrived en masse to pay respects to someone who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

One week ago, gunfire between two groups at a 21st birthday party killed 20-year-olds Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins. Both died at the scene and were innocent bystanders at the time of the shooting.

“The violence needs to stop. It needs to stop,” Slay said. “This in inhumane. It just needs to stop. Nobody should go through this. No one. And I pray no one ever does.”

Annie Slay, Quantasia’s great aunt, says its the their first time dealing with loss in the family because of gun violence. She says the hardest part has been accepting it happened at all.

“Just knowing she’s gone. Just knowing she was so full of life. And I’m sure the other- All of them. All the other victims. Our heart goes out to every one.”

Grant was a hair-stylist and make-up artist before she was killed last week. Eleven others were injured by the gunfire as well, with some victims remaining in serious condition. Five people have been arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shooting.

Even after everything her family has endured, Annie still prays for the family of everyone involved.

“It even goes out to the children that did it. Because their lives are gone too.”

