Centers for those with developmental disabilities transitioning to community-based programs

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many local adults with developmental disabilities are spending more time in the community and mainstream workplaces. The centers that serve them have been transitioning from facility-based to community-based programs.

According to Brad Romine, Chief Executive Officer of the Centers for the Developmentally Disabled North Central Alabama, the federal government mandated that services for people with disabilities engage their clients in the community. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) funds the organization; it will no longer fund programs that are 100% facility-based, said Romine.

Romine says about 100 people with developmental disabilities in the Tennessee Valley are currently being served by his center. He believes the mandate is helpful.

”It allows them to get out and be a part of their community and really experience their community, gain valuable skills that help them navigate their community in real life situations, and provide them with experiences that can help them if they’re interested in employment in the future,” said Romine.

According to Romine, community-based programs were implemented in the Valley last January. He says March 2023 is the deadline to transition all facilities for adults with disabilities to community-based programs.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.