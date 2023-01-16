Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder.

Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.

Court records show that the plea agreement comes with a 20-year split sentence.

Childs turned himself into the Huntsville Police Department in 2018 after shooting and killing Devonte Bone near Westlake Apartments in Huntsville. Childs allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle, hitting Bone and another male.

The other male who was shot survived the shooting.

