Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Ambassador Andrew Young teams up with World Peace Revival to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ambassador Andrew Young and Dr. Martin Luther King's first meeting at Talladega College (1957).
Ambassador Andrew Young and Dr. Martin Luther King's first meeting at Talladega College (1957).(Office of Ambassador Andrew Young)
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At 90 years old, former Atlanta Mayor and civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young is still working to facilitate peace and unity across the country.

“The call and the cry for peace on Earth is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet,” Young said. “We’ve got to work to have peace here, and we’ve been pretty diligent in trying.”

Young has joined forces with the World Peace Revival. It’s a movement of prayer, kindness, and unity inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The organization is asking people to spread positive stories and post prayers online using the hashtag #billionprayers.

“If we put God back into it and have billions of prayers and people on one accord, we will see dramatic shifts happening in our community,” King Randall with World Peace Revival said.

On April 1, the World Peace Revival will host a Peace Walk in Atlanta and unveil a new statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior in the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park.

The statue will be unveiled just days before the 55th anniversary of MLK’s assassination, which serves as a staunch reminder to keep working towards a peaceful community.

“We have got to learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we will perish together as fools,” Young said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Waldrep was arrested for assaulting the Assistant Chief of the Powell Police Department.
Nude Section woman arrested for assaulting Powell Assistant Police Chief
Governor Kay Ivey was sworn-in for her second term as Alabama’s governor on Monday.
Gov. Ivey sworn-in for second term
The Alabama Capitol is decorated for Gov. Kay Ivey's second inauguration.
LIVE: Parade at noon to mark Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration
From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt, family members of Quantasia Grant...
“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed