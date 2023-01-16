Alabama’s Nate Oats addresses media following arrest of player

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats spoke to the media on Monday following the arrest of a player over the weekend.

Oats was scheduled to speak to the media as the Crimson Tide are set to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Darius Hairston Miles, a player on the Alabama basketball team, was arrested and charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the death of Jamea Jonae.

Jonae died after suspects shot into a car she was occupying. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been arrested and charged with capital murder along with Miles.

Oats said, with the arrest of Miles, it is a difficult decision for both sides that were impacted by the death.

“I’ve got three daughters,” Oats said. “It went through my mind how it easily could have been one of mine (daughters). Tough situation. Talked to Darius’ mother multiple times yesterday.”

“Very hard situation on both accounts,” Oats added. “So, just to continue to pray for Jamea and her family, although I didn’t know them. Certainly in our thoughts and prayers. Continuing to pray for Darius’ situation, too. It’s just an unfortunate situation that I wish we weren’t having to deal with today.”

Oats said it is a tragedy what happened all around, but especially for Jonae’s family.

“It’s really a tragedy all around,” Oats said. “Especially for Jamea and her famil. Wish we weren’t having to address the situation. We have to pull together as a team at this point... be there for each other.”

