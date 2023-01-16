Deals
Alabama Capitol set for Ivey’s second inauguration Monday

The Alabama Capitol has been decorated ahead of Gov. Kay Ivey's second inauguration ceremony.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor are just hours away.

Five large, red and white banners that, when seen together form the Alabama state flag, are now draped between the columns in front of the Capitol’s steps looking out toward historic Dexter Avenue.

A massive stage and seating section now takes up the street in front of the building where activities will get underway around 9:30 Monday morning.

Ivey and other state officers will gather to be sworn into office, each offering a speech to lay out their vision for the next four years.

Following the inaugural ceremony, a large parade is set to make its way up Dexter Avenue, with Ivey is slated to lead. Upon reaching the Capitol, the governor will sit and watch the rest of the parade unfold.

You will be able to watch the entire inaugural ceremony and parade live. WSFA 12 News’ coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include the parade Monday afternoon.

Ivey, who is just the second woman to serve as Alabama’s chief executive and the first as a Republican, will start the day off with an early morning prayer service at her home church, First Baptist Church Montgomery. That takes place at 8:15 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the governor and other constitutional officers will take their places on the steps of the Capitol to be sworn in.

At noon, a parade featuring dozens of participants, marching bands and representatives from across the state will being making their way toward the Capitol.

Later in the evening, the governor will take part in a donor celebration and formal Inaugural Gala to mark the start of her second term. These events will not be broadcast live, however.

Monday’s events coincide with MLK Day, a federal holiday to mark the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well and a state holiday to mark the birthdays of both King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

State and federal offices will be closed as a result of the holiday.

