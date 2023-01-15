Sunny & Nice Today

Another mostly sunny day and warmer for today. After a cold start, temps climb into the 50s. Tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold. Upper 30s. MLK Day, mostly cloudy. Not much rain until late afternoon and evening when a few showers arrive. Mid to upper 50s. Monday night, rain likely. Mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, early morning rain, some sun for the afternoon mixed with clouds. Low to mid 60s. Tuesday night, cloudy with another round of showers. Upper 40s. Wednesday, rain likely. Low to mid 60s. Wednesday night, rain likely. Low temps in the 50s. Thursday, early morning rain, mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Friday, more sun than clouds, slight chance of a shower. Low 50s.

Saturday, chance of rain. Sunday. partly sunny. High temps both days in the low to mid 50s. Another chance of rain for the following Monday and Tuesday.

