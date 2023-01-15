Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Sunny & Nice Today

First Alert Weather
Another mostly sunny day and warmer for today. After a cold start, temps climb into the 50s....
Another mostly sunny day and warmer for today. After a cold start, temps climb into the 50s. Tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold. Upper 30s. MLK Day, mostly cloudy. Not much rain until late afternoon and evening when a few showers arrive. Mid to upper 50s. Monday night, rain likely. Mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, early morning rain, some sun for the afternoon mixed with clouds. Low to mid 60s. Tuesday night, cloudy with another round of showers. Upper 40s. Wednesday, rain likely. Low to mid 60s. Wednesday night, rain likely. Low temps in the 50s. Thursday, early morning rain, mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Friday, more sun than clouds, slight chance of a shower. Low 50s. Saturday, chance of rain. Sunday. partly sunny. High temps both days in the low to mid 50s. Another chance of rain for the following Monday and Tuesday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another mostly sunny day and warmer for today. After a cold start, temps climb into the 50s. Tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold. Upper 30s. MLK Day, mostly cloudy. Not much rain until late afternoon and evening when a few showers arrive. Mid to upper 50s. Monday night, rain likely. Mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, early morning rain, some sun for the afternoon mixed with clouds. Low to mid 60s. Tuesday night, cloudy with another round of showers. Upper 40s. Wednesday, rain likely. Low to mid 60s. Wednesday night, rain likely. Low temps in the 50s. Thursday, early morning rain, mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Friday, more sun than clouds, slight chance of a shower. Low 50s.

Saturday, chance of rain. Sunday. partly sunny. High temps both days in the low to mid 50s.  Another chance of rain for the following Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting
Price was arrested for child abuse and menacing.
Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, January 14 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather
Chilly Night Ahead...Warmer Sunday With More Sunshine
Clouds and a cold start to Saturday, eventually becoming mostly sunny. It will be a cool and...
Sunny, cool Saturday
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast