One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.

The crash occurred around noon on Jan. 14 near Albertville. Crews from multiple EMS departments were on the scene of the crash including the Asbury Volunteer Fire Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and more.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.