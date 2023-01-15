Franklin County woman’s newborn tests positive for meth, THC

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County woman was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC.

Mariela Guerra of Spruce Pine told investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that she had not used drugs during her pregnancy and claimed that the drugs got into her system through the air. Guerra also denied getting any prenatal care prior to the birth.

According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Guerra had been previously investigated by another agency for the chemical endangerment of a child born in 2022.

Guerra had already lost custody of her other children and now the newborn is in the care of DHR.

Guerra’s bond has been set at $5,000.

