Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Financial expert explains the valuable lessons you can learn from your tax return

We're on your side with the valuable lessons you can learn from your tax return.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The annual tax return ritual is not something people look forward to. It can be financially painful if you owe the government large amounts of money. Financial expert, Marshall Clay from The Welch Group explains the valuable lessons you can learn from your tax return.

Although there are lessons to learn, Clay certainly understands the frustration. “Unless somebody’s getting a tax refund, it’s really just a labor,” Clay said. “But I think there’s some valuable lessons that everybody can learn from their tax return to make that process a little bit more appealing. I like to call it my big three.”

One of the the three takeaways includes taking advantage of all of your tax deferred opportunities. “A lot of us out here, 401ks, we have individual retirement accounts. We have 529 plans that we want to invest in for our children. So, look into your tax return and make sure that you’re reaching those deferral limits if you can,” Clay said.

He explains how he sees a lot of people make this second mistake, which is not understanding whether or not to itemize their tax deductions, and which items fall under standard deductions.

“So there was a big change in the tax code a couple years ago, which dramatically increased the standard deduction.” Clay goes onto explain the importance of the tax code change based on common deductions. “A lot of people look at their home mortgage interest, and they look at how they give to charities and oftentimes they think they’re getting a tax deduction for those particular items,” Clay said. “They may be falling under the standard deduction, and a lot of their charitable gifting in that home mortgage interest is actually not deductible.”

The financial expert says age is a factor as well when it comes to deductions and charitable giving. “If you’re 70 or 70 and a half or 72, it may cause you to give to charity in a different way.”

The third tip is to look at the overall tax efficiency of your investment portfolio. “Make sure you’re executing things like tax-loss harvesting, where if you have small losses in your portfolio, make sure you’re harvesting those losses to offset capital gains that are in your portfolio. Or you could deduct some of those losses against your income,” Clay said.

He explains if you’re working with an advisor, they should already be doing these things for you.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting
Price was arrested for child abuse and menacing.
Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father

Latest News

It will be another mostly sunny Sunday with warmer temperatures. After a cold start,...
Nice, sunny Sunday
Hearing from people affected by Thursday's storm at Jay Landings
Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire
The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation.
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital