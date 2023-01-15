Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado

Hearing from people affected by Thursday's storm at Jay Landings
Hearing from people affected by Thursday's storm at Jay Landings
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs.

“What we’re going to try to do is get this thing up and out of the way and bring a brand new one right in here... or a used one if I can find one pretty quick and park it right there again.”

His RV blew over in Thursday’s storms and has thousands of dollars in damage. Luckily he was not in his RV when the thunder roared and the tornado ripped through. It’s a lot to take in, but he’s thankful his RV blew over in an area where no one was harmed.

“My camper could have gotten into any one of theirs and caused a lot more damage. Fortunately it just slid it back out between them and turned it over. Anything can happen in one of those things. Flying debris. And thankfully none of that happened to any of those people.”

Erin Papst is one of Scott’s neighbors. She was inside her RV when the tornado crossed her path. Luckily, she came out of the situation unscathed, but the damages to her properties were more substantial.

“Our motor home has some cosmetic damage, it looks like it was maybe hit by the table that was next to us,” she said. “And it looks like the roof may have peeled up a little bit. My truck was mangled and totaled and and I could see the camper out in the field a little bit against the fence.”

One of those campers belonged to Scott, who was at the marina and RV park Saturday to begin the process of cleaning up what was left.

There’s no telling how long it will take for insurance companies to smooth everything out, but it will be several more busy days with people using saws, and tarps, cleaning up Mother Nature’s mess.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
Huntsville Police Department
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
Logo for Madison County Schools.
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

Latest News

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire
The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation.
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and...
Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire