Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs.

“What we’re going to try to do is get this thing up and out of the way and bring a brand new one right in here... or a used one if I can find one pretty quick and park it right there again.”

His RV blew over in Thursday’s storms and has thousands of dollars in damage. Luckily he was not in his RV when the thunder roared and the tornado ripped through. It’s a lot to take in, but he’s thankful his RV blew over in an area where no one was harmed.

“My camper could have gotten into any one of theirs and caused a lot more damage. Fortunately it just slid it back out between them and turned it over. Anything can happen in one of those things. Flying debris. And thankfully none of that happened to any of those people.”

Erin Papst is one of Scott’s neighbors. She was inside her RV when the tornado crossed her path. Luckily, she came out of the situation unscathed, but the damages to her properties were more substantial.

“Our motor home has some cosmetic damage, it looks like it was maybe hit by the table that was next to us,” she said. “And it looks like the roof may have peeled up a little bit. My truck was mangled and totaled and and I could see the camper out in the field a little bit against the fence.”

One of those campers belonged to Scott, who was at the marina and RV park Saturday to begin the process of cleaning up what was left.

There’s no telling how long it will take for insurance companies to smooth everything out, but it will be several more busy days with people using saws, and tarps, cleaning up Mother Nature’s mess.

