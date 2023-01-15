Beautiful Day to Wrap up the Weekend | Unsettled Weather Ahead

It’s been an absolute picture-perfect day across the Valley with tons of sun and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Expect pleasant weather through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours with cloud cover moving back in overnight. This along with southwesterly flow will keep overnight lows a bit warmer in the mid to upper 30s through Monday morning, so you shouldn’t have to worry about any frost or scraping your windshield for the early commute. Winds will also start to pick up a bit by daybreak, so fog development is not expected.

Plan on more clouds than sunshine throughout your Monday and MLK Day. Despite the cloud cover, afternoon highs will manage to make it into the upper 50s and low 60s all thanks to breezy winds out of the south. It will be windy at times, especially into the evening hours ahead of a cold front with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph, so make sure you are securing any loose outdoor objects. Most of the day is looking mainly dry with increasing, widespread rain chances overnight into Tuesday morning. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder, but no strong or severe storms are expected. I would recommend giving yourself some extra time for the early morning commute though, as ponding on roadways will be possible. Rain will wind down by the mid to late morning hours on Tuesday with highs still well above average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Keep the rain gear handy with more showers and storms in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon with our next approaching system. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible through the evening hours and overnight into Thursday morning with additional rain totals up to an inch and an inch and a half. The highest threat for severe weather remains to our south and southwest, but we will be keeping a close eye on this setup for any forecast changes. Our main threats at this time include flooding issues and rises in creeks, streams, and rivers by the end of the week.

