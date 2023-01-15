ACL Cornhole Regional in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve played it on a Saturday during a football tailgate. You may have a pair of boards and bags in your own backyard. Cornhole has become one of the fastest growing sports in the Southeast and the country, including the Rocket City.

Saturday, the 256 Cornhole League held a ACL Cornhole Regional Tournament. The ACL stands for American Cornhole League. The League was founded by Commissioner Stacey Moore with the goal of becoming the next great professional sport in the country.

The Regional Tournament was held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, which holds Cornhole open play every Monday night at 6:30.

“Great game, it’s good for all types of ages,” ACL Pro Steve Riggins said during the event. “We got three different divisions, social, intermediate and open. Good place to throw here on Monday nights as well at 6:30. Very friendly atmosphere, seeing friends, making new friends. Great game, everybody should come and play this game.”

The 256 Cornhole League has more information on their Facebook page.

