Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people.

The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston.

Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, were killed in the 800 block of Sandy Ridge Road. Gardner and Corbin lived in the same residence.

Christopher Allen Corbin Jr,46. and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, were killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road. Corbin Jr and Desmet lived in the same residence and are related to Gardner and Corbin from the 800 block.

Carmen Cox Autery, 59, was also killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road but was not related to any of the other deaths on the road.

Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was reported missing Thursday in the 800 block of County Road 140 and was located early Friday morning.

Solomon Antonio Smith, 50, was killed in the 900 block of County Road 140.

Cleanup efforts are still ongoing across Autauga County. Power crews from Alabama Power and Central Alabama Electric Corporation are restoring power and replacing broken power poles and transformers.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office are showing the tornado to be at least an EF-3 with winds up to 150 mph. Storm surveys are ongoing. Hundreds of homes in the areas of Old Kingston, Posey’s Crossroads, White City, and Marbury have been damaged or destroyed.

Shelter available

Whitewater Camp is opening its doors to anyone impacted by the tornado. Officials said their facility has 52 available beds and they will provide showers, food and clothes to those who need them.

The camp is located at 2274 Highway 82 West in Prattville. Anyone with questions should contact Voan Carroll at 334-717-0806.

Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has created the Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund. This fund has been created to assist citizens that the storms have impacted. Funds will be used to support both the immediate as well as long-term needs of citizens in Autauga County.

In addition to monetary contributions, the City of Prattville will provide a disaster relief drop-off location at City Hall located at, 101 W Main street, starting at 12:00 p.m. today until further notice.

The following items may be dropped off at the front entrance of City Hall.

Water/Drinks

Paper products (paper plates or bowls, paper towels, toilet paper)

Disposable utensils

Garbage bags

Diapers (all sizes)

Wipes

Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush)

New in the package for all ages (socks and undergarments)

New blankets

Work gloves

To donate, you can mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL. or click here.

