Trojans win 80th consecutive game, improve to 21-0

Tim Miller honored with 700th career game ball in win over Generals
By Carl Prather
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 79 consecutive wins. 20-0. Number one in Class 6A girls High School basketball. The Hazel Green Lady Trojans program couldn’t be better as Head Coach Tim Miller 2022-2023 team eyes their sixth consecutive 6A State Championship.

The Lady Trojans defeated area opponent Lee 71-35 Friday. Miller, who’s currently coaching his 10th season, was honored after the game with a game ball commemorating his 700th career win that occurred during a Holiday Tournament December 21st against Daphne.

“Having good kids and parents and parents that believe in me,” Miller said after the game. “And I don’t mind saying it, Parents let me get all over my kids, and parents will walk by and say Coach get on them again.”

Hazel Green Girls Basketball head Coach Tim Miller watches the Lady trojans during their 71-35...
Hazel Green Girls Basketball head Coach Tim Miller watches the Lady trojans during their 71-35 win over Lee.(WAFF)

Miller has a 706-98 record in 23 seasons as a head coach, and a 320-27 record during his decade long tenure at Hazel Green.

The Trojans winning streak extends to 80 games, six wins away from tying Lauderdale County for the most consecutive wins in the AHSAA (Alabama High School Athletic Association) at 86. Hazel Green is currently tied with Lauderdale County and Pisgah with the all-time record for State Championships with five.

“You don’t have that at a lot of places,” Miller added. “Our program, Our parents allow me to coach the way I want to coach and that goes a long way nowadays.”

The Trojans prepare for the BallnPrep MLK Classic at Hoover High School Monday.

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

