Sunny & cool today, warmer Sunday

First Alert Weather
Clouds & a cold start to the day, eventually becoming mostly sunny. A cool & breezy day with...
Clouds & a cold start to the day, eventually becoming mostly sunny. A cool & breezy day with high temps only reaching the low to mid 40s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Mid to upper 20s. Sunday, cold to start the day, but milder for the afternoon with plenty of sun. Mid to upper 50s. MLK Day, mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon. Near 60°. Monday night, showers likely. Tuesday, showers during the morning, some sun for the afternoon. A mild day. Low to mid 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clouds & a cold start to the day, eventually becoming mostly sunny. A cool & breezy day with high temps only reaching the low to mid 40s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Mid to upper 20s. Sunday, cold to start the day, but milder for the afternoon with plenty of sun. Mid to upper 50s.

MLK Day, mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon. Near 60°. Monday night, showers likely. Tuesday, showers during the morning, some sun for the afternoon. A mild day. Low to mid 60s.

Another round of showers Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. High temps in the 60s. After a mainly dry Friday there will be more rain for Saturday before sunshine returns for Sunday. 60s Friday, 50s for the weekend.

