Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
By D'Quan Lee and Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have caught the suspect who allegedly set a woman on fire on Jan. 10.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a 19-year-old woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 after apparently being set on fire by another person.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Marquise Wayns, was developed as the lone suspect. Chief Holmes said the suspect wanted for questioning left the scene before police arrived on Tuesday night.

According to Chief Holmes, Wayns has been taken into custody.

Marquise Wayns
Marquise Wayns(PPD)

A person who lives near the scene said the woman ran to another home to ask for help while she was still on fire. The same resident claimed the suspect used “a water bottle full of gasoline” on the victim.

The woman was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries and according to Priceville Police, the victim is doing much better. An officer with Priceville talked to the victim’s mother and she said she is now up and moving.

Court documents show that a preliminary hearing and bond reduction hearing have been set for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

Bond is currently set at $200,000 for Wayn.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
Huntsville Police Department
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
Logo for Madison County Schools.
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

Latest News

The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation.
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire
A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and...
Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting
The father was arrested and charged with menacing and child abuse.
Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father