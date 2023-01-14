Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, federal law enforcement said Baltimore was arrested in Davie after he took off from a bar after a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities said they used a fingerprint scanner to confirm Baltimore’s identity after he gave them a fake name and three fake identification cards were found inside his vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Baltimore is currently being held at a Florida jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot