IMAGES: Decatur location of Big Bob Gibson restaurant catches fire

The restaurant is hoping to re-open its doors at the start of next week.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday night the Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q restaurant located on Danville Road had a pit room fire.

“Everyone is safe! We are thankful for the swift action of our staff and local fire department for containing the fire so quickly! We appreciate all the calls, messages and texts from all of our customers, friends and family,” the post read.

The location will be closed through the weekend with hopes of opening back up for business the first of next week, according to a social media post made by the company.

The location on 6th Avenue will be open during normal hours.

